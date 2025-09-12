WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: steve hilton | newsmax | political violence | radical left

Steve Hilton to Newsmax: Political Violence Fueled Only by Left

Friday, 12 September 2025 06:11 PM EDT

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton blasted claims from left-leaning media outlets that political violence is happening on both sides of the aisle, telling Newsmax on Friday that the evidence overwhelmingly points in one direction.

Appearing on “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Hilton said the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk — his personal friend — was being cynically exploited by Democrats and their media allies.

“It’s so despicable. And to use this in the way that they are to make these ridiculous political, these offensive political points. Charlie was a good friend of mine. We’re distraught this week. And it is so evident exactly as the governor [Utah’s Spencer Cox] was saying. I mean, what more proof could you need?” Hilton said, referring to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Hilton argued that the public’s reaction alone exposes the double standard.

“There’s no shopkeepers boarding up their windows for this weekend from the protests that would have been inevitable if the political sides were switched,” he observed.

Hilton cited Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s experience to rebut claims of right-wing extremism.

“Look at Josh Shapiro, a Democrat governor who had his home fire,” Hilton said. “Well, yeah, that’s true and it was appalling. And guess who did it? A leftist, a Hamas supporter who was angry about Shapiro’s support for Israel.”

From Hilton’s perspective, the pattern is unmistakable.

“There’s absolutely no doubt — it’s so clear where the violence and hate is coming from,” he told Salcedo.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 12 September 2025 06:11 PM
