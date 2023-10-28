Dick Morris to Newsmax: House Learned Lesson, Picked Johnson

Former President Donald Trump was the "decisive influence" in the House Republicans' choice of a new speaker, and it is "quite a recommendation" for him to choose and trust Speaker Mike Johnson, his advisor Dick Morris said Saturday on Newsmax.

"The important point is that Republicans in the House have learned their lesson," Morris said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"I think they were excoriated throughout the country for the horrible ballot after ballot after ballot and they rejected candidate after candidate. They've learned their lesson and I think they'll follow him and back Johnson where he's going to lead."

Meanwhile, Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the polls by more than ever as the war in Israel grows, Morris said, adding that he thinks Biden's handling of the situation is making a "huge impact" on his ratings.

"There was a poll that I just got yesterday from John McLaughlin and Associates that indicates first of all, that Trump is now five points ahead of Biden, which is more than he's ever been in their polling," Morris said. "More importantly, among the key constituency groups that underscored Joe Biden, Trump has made enormous progress."

He explained that in the poll, Trump got 12% of the vote in 2020, but the new poll has him at 27%. Further, The poll has Trump ahead by 10 points among "Gen Z voters" whereas Biden was ahead by 20 points in 2020.

"So when those key elements of the Democrat base are defecting to Trump, it's enormous, and I think it's very much related to the war," said Morris. "We need strong leadership. I think it really underscores the case for Trump. It's a vivid contrast that Trump is standing up there and making the point that there were no wars under his administration."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!