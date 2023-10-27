Speaker Johnson Concerned About Biden's Cognitive Decline

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., expressed concerns about President Joe Biden's cognitive state on Thursday evening, following his inaugural meeting with the commander in chief since assuming the speakership.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Johnson was asked whether he perceives signs of cognitive decline in Biden and whether this presents a potential concern for the nation, according to the New York Post.

Johnson acknowledged, "I do. I think most of us do."

He emphasized that his observation isn't a personal criticism but is related to factors such as age and cognitive ability, which can vary from person to person.

"This is not a personal slight to him. It has to do with age and acumen, and everyone's different. Everyone ages differently," he added.

Johnson also highlighted the noticeable contrast between Biden's past Senate Judiciary Committee speeches and his current speeches, underlining that this reflects reality rather than a personal affront.

"Clearly, if you look at a tape of Joe Biden making an argument in the Senate Judiciary Committee a few years ago and you see a speech that he delivers now, there's a difference," he added. "Again, it's not a personal insult to him. It's just reality."

Johnson, 51, conferred with Biden and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Thursday to discuss a $106 billion national security funding request for Ukraine, Israel, and other initiatives.

Johnson's pre-election plan aimed for separate appropriations bills before the current funding's end, possibly extending the continuing resolution. He noted his caucus' opposition to bundling foreign aid, having voted against a $40 billion aid package last year.

"I told the staff of the White House today that our consensus among House Republicans is that we need to bifurcate those issues," Johnson stated before reiterating his dedication to countering Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Eastern Europe.

"We can't allow Vladimir Putin to prevail in Ukraine because I don't believe it would stop there, and it would probably encourage and empower China to perhaps make a move on Taiwan," he continued. "We have these concerns. We're not going to abandon them. But we have a responsibility — a stewardship responsibility — over the precious treasure of the American people," Johnson told Hannity.

Biden's national security proposal combines $61.4 billion for Ukraine with $14.3 billion allocated to Israel, which is currently grappling with the aftermath of a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, resulting in over 1,400 casualties, including at least 33 Americans.

The White House seeks an extra $9.15 billion for humanitarian aid, including $100 million for Gaza, controlled by Hamas.

Johnson expressed skepticism, stating: "They use the Palestinians as shields; they don't even provide the people with clean drinking water. We're supposed to believe they're going to use U.S. aid for humanitarian purposes. Count me as a skeptic."

However, "I have no problem with President Biden as an individual," he told Hannity. "You respect the office: It's a biblical admonition that you give honor where honor is due."