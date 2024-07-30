Dick Morris to Newsmax: Harris a 'San Francisco Radical'

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Tuesday the Trump campaign should be working to portray Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democrat nominee for president, as a "San Francisco radical."

Appearing on "American Agenda," Morris said former President Donald Trump's campaign should be highlighting how Harris' policies have failed and for legislation she proposed in California. One bill she proposed in California stated cops could not arrest for shoplifting anyone who takes less than $950, Morris said.

"You kind of have a robber with a calculator sitting there calculating how much he's not going to buy so that Kamala won't prosecute him," Morris said.

Morris also highlighted Harris' support for defunding the police and not seeking the death penalty if a police officer is murdered.

"As people come to see the Harris agenda and what she's done … she's going to be in bad shape," Morris said.

It's not enough for the Trump campaign to highlight issues like inflation and crime, they need to point out how Harris' policies have caused these issues, Morris said, using the nickname San Francisco radical.

"That's the moniker that Trump has to hang around her neck," Morris said.

