Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems to Blame for Left-Wing Takeover in Latin America

The crisis in Venezuela relates directly to the Biden administration, says Dick Morris, current adviser to former President Donald Trump and author of the new book "The Return."

"When Trump took office, he imposed sanctions on Venezuela. Biden lifted them after being promised an honest election," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

While sanctions were reimposed a few weeks ago, it's "too late to have any impact," Morris added.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is seeking a third six-year term in office, and he and his ruling party are facing their toughest electoral challenge in decades.

After years of election boycotts and internal divisions, the main opposition parties have come together to support a single candidate, former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia. He is representing the opposition coalition after the winner of the bloc's primary, María Corina Machado, was sidelined by the government.

The problem, Morris said, is that Maduro has always stolen the election.

The consensus to oust him is overwhelming, with polls showing him 40 points behind the opposition.

"Even a cursory vote count would show him losing," Morris said.

Morris emphasized the election's importance to politics in the United States, saying "the politics of central and south America are now the politics of the U.S.," as more than 10 million Venezuelans have migrated to the country.

"We've been witnessing a left-wing takeover in Latin America," which is part of the reason the Latino vote has swung so much towards Trump, Morris added, "because of the failure of the Democrats to do anything with these regimes."

He said people who have escaped Venezuela and neighboring countries, or still have relatives there, "know what a dictatorship is and want a clear champion for democracy."

