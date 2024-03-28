Dick Morris to Newsmax: Fundraiser Optics Bad for Biden

Presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Thursday that the optics were poor for President Joe Biden to move forward with a fundraiser on the same day as the wake for a fallen New York City police officer, calling it "insanity."

Morris joined "Greg Kelly Reports" to discuss Biden's $25 million fundraiser against the backdrop of former President Donald Trump attending the wake of Jonathan Diller, killed in the line of duty earlier this week in Queens, leaving behind his wife and 1-year-old son.

"It's not the optics of the murder," Morris told Kelly. "It's that the insanity of actually having this event while this is being litigated and the fact that ... the murderer in this case had been arrested ... I forget the number, like many, many times before," Morris said. "And he was freed under the New York bail law that Joe Biden supported."

The suspect in the Diller's murder, Guy Rivera, reportedly was arrested 21 times before. He was on parole until last year after serving a five-year stint on a drug conviction. He is being held without bail.

Meanwhile, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama joined Biden and Hollywood celebrities for a Radio City Music Hall fundraiser Thursday that raked in $25 million for Biden's reelection campaign.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com