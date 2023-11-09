Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Not Surprised' Biden Denies Trump's Lead

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "not surprised" President Joe Biden is denying former President Donald Trump's lead in key swing states.

When asked about Trump gaining ground in the swing state polls, Biden recently told reporters that he's beating Trump in eight out of 10 polls.

"Many of the polls over the past three or four months had shown him ahead, but those are national samples," Morris said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "They're old. They're not done in the last two months. And in the state-by-state polling — because that's how we elect a president — Trump has assumed a decisive lead in all of the swing states.

"You have to remember when you look at national polls that the population is so heavy in New York and California — both of which we know are going to go for the Democrat — and when you take that out and you look at the swing states, you really see the magnitude of Trump's personal triumph," he continued. "I'm not surprised Biden's denying it, but I do think he knows it."

A new poll by The New York Times/Siena College found that Trump is ahead of Biden in five of the six most important swing states by an average of 48% to 44%. According to the survey, Trump, who is the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, beats Biden in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada by 3 to 10 percentage points among registered voters. Wisconsin was the only swing state where Biden was ahead of Trump and there by just 2 percentage points.

The Times reported that Biden's poll numbers suffered due to concerns about his age as well as voter dissatisfaction with the president's handling of the economy and other major issues. A majority of voters say his policies have personally hurt them, and the coalition of multiracial and multigenerational voters that propelled him to victory in 2020 is fracturing. A two-thirds majority also said that the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction under Biden.

