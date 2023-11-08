CNN Poll: Trump Tops Biden by 6 Points in 2024 Race

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is leading President Joe Biden by 6 points, according to a new CNN poll.

According to the poll, 41% of registered voters say they would vote for Trump if the election was today; 35% say they would vote for Biden;16% say they would vote for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Just 1% say they do not plan to vote in next year's presidential election and 1% had no opinion.

Among the crowded Republican primary field, Trump leads his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 44 points, with 61% of the registered Republicans and Republican-leaning independents surveyed saying they would vote for Trump and 17% saying they would vote for DeSantis.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in third place at 10%.

Since a CNN poll conducted in March, DeSantis' support has been slashed by half, falling from 36%, while Haley's is up by 4 points from 6%.

Among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, 71% say they would vote for Biden, with 59% saying they would definitely support him in the presidential race; 41% said they might change their minds and support another candidate.

While Trump scored poorly among registered voters on questions about honesty and trustworthiness and respecting the rule of law, voters were nearly split on the question of whether he is an effective world leader, with 48% saying the statement applies to the former president and 51% saying it does not apply.

The share of voters who say Trump has the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president was more than double that of Biden, with 53% saying Trump has the stamina and 25% saying the same about Biden.

Just 33% of respondents said they are proud to have Biden as president, while a slim 51% majority said he respects the rule of law; 48% said Biden does not respect the rule of law.

The poll was conducted Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 and surveyed 1,514 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3.1 percentage points.