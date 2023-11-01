×
Tags: dick morris | joe biden | china

Morris to Newsmax: Biden Policy Benefits China in Return for Flow of Money

By    |   Wednesday, 01 November 2023 03:09 PM EDT

Every decision that President Joe Biden has made in his administration has been to benefit China in return for the flow of money that his family has received from Beijing, Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Morris, a former presidential adviser, told "Newsline" that his new book, "Corrupt: The Inside Story of Biden's Dark Money," basically asks "two questions — what did Biden get from China and what did China get from Biden."

He said that the answer to the first question is loan repayments. Morris explained that in April 2011 Biden went to China with his son Hunter in tow and they got all of the deals worked out for Hunter basically to get commissions from the loans by the Bank of China, adding that this money started to flow to various members of the Biden family in 2017.

But Morris emphasized that "the other half of the question is what did China get from Biden, and that I think is more important."

Morris stated that "I think that what China got in return was that the entire Biden presidency, every decision he has made, has been to the benefit of China and the detriment of the United States.

He added that even Biden's "so-called Green Agenda is to replace oil, which China has very little of and America is energy independent, with electric batteries," which are based on certain minerals which only come from China.

This, Morris explained, obviously benefits Beijing economically.

Other examples he gave include China currently "using the instability of the dollar to try and have it kicked out of the leading global currencies and replaced by a market basket of other currencies."

Morris said that there is "a whole series of steps [that Biden has taken] which can only be accounted for" as a repayment to China of the vast sums of money that his family has received.

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Wednesday, 01 November 2023 03:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

