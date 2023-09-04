×
Tags: dick morris | joe biden | 2020 election | donald trump | voters | poll | 2024 election

Morris to Newsmax: 10 Percent of Biden Voters Have Buyer's Remorse

By    |   Monday, 04 September 2023 10:13 PM EDT

Political expert Dick Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy," told Newsmax that 10% of President Joe Biden's voters in 2020 now have buyer's remorse on their choice.

Appearing Monday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" alongside economist Stephen Moore, Morris highlighted a McLaughlin & Associates poll showing former President Donald Trump in a good position heading into 2024.

"We have two back-to-back presidential elections with the same candidate," Morris explained. "So, how did the people who voted for Biden in 2020 – how do they vote now in 2024? And how do the Trump voters vote four years later?

"Ten percent, according to McLaughlin, of the Biden voters have buyer's remorse and say now they would switch to Trump. And only 2% of those who voted for Trump say they would switch to Biden. So, that's a net gain of eight."

Morris believes the metric is important because it best reflects the changes between 2020 and Election Day next year – more Biden voters are becoming Trump supporters than the other way around.

Earlier, he also commented on The Wall Street Journal's latest poll, conducted by Fabrizio, Lee, & Associates and GBAO, which shows Trump tied with Biden and up one when third parties are factored in.

"A tie race means that Trump wins it in an electoral landslide," Morris stressed.

In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote against Hillary Clinton by nearly three million votes, or over two percentage points. However, he scored 304 electoral votes – propelling him to victory.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

