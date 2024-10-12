Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump's California Rally for National Support

Although a Republican hasn't won California since George H.W. Bush in 1988, former President Donald Trump is holding a rally there "to rev up national support," political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday.

Later on Saturday, Trump will forgo the swing states and head to deep blue California to hold a campaign rally from the Coachella Valley before heading back east to deep blue New York.

Morris said the purpose of visiting the two Democrat strong holds is "to project a national image of his ability to go anywhere and to get large crowds and to get a lot of supporters."

"But I think the other element in it is that is that he wants to rev up national support and show a tremendous outpouring for him. The best way to do that is to go right into the middle of blue state territory instead of another event in Pennsylvania or Wisconsin," Morris said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

