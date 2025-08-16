Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Bid Gains Momentum

Political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that President Donald Trump could build "irresistible momentum" toward a Nobel Peace Prize if he successfully ends the war in Ukraine.

When asked during an appearance on "Saturday Report" if ending the war in Ukraine could define Trump's legacy, Morris said, "Well, to define one shining moment of Trump's legacy is to make a big mistake, because a new one coming around the corner.

"I think that the economic growth in the U.S. and the ending of inflation, the ending of illegal immigration, the repatriation of almost 2 million illegal immigrants voluntarily, I think that's a pretty shining moment."

Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," added that Trump's efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine could set the stage for international recognition.

"If he does settle this Ukraine war, I think there's a real chance that there will be an irresistible momentum for him to have, get a Nobel Peace Prize, even though that's a very biased, left-wing committee.

"The momentum might become irresistible," he said.

The discussion comes as Trump himself addressed support from an unlikely source. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he brokered a just end to the war in Ukraine.

"That was very nice," Trump said aboard Air Force One on his way to Alaska for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Hill, citing an interview he gave to Fox News. "I might have to start liking her again."

