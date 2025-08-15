Trump Asks Norwegian Finance Minister About His Nobel Peace Prize Chances

President Donald Trump brought up his prospects of winning a Nobel Peace Prize last month in a phone call to Jens Stoltenberg, Norway's finance minister.

The call reportedly came as Stoltenberg was walking in Oslo and included other U.S. officials. While tariff discussions dominated, Trump brought up the Nobel during the exchange.

"It is true that President Trump called me a few days before his conversation with Prime Minister [Jonas Gahr] Støre. Several of the president's staff members also participated in the conversation, including Treasury Secretary [Scott] Bessent and Trade Representative [Jamieson] Greer," Stoltenberg, the former NATO secretary-general, told Politico.

Trump's request prompted renewed attention to his peace-related initiatives. Several countries — including Israel, Pakistan, and Cambodia — have formally nominated Trump for the Nobel, citing instances such as his involvement in halting South Asia border conflicts and advancing Middle East peace agreements.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally delivered a nomination letter to Trump, praising his role in brokering the Abraham Accords, historic normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, among others. Pakistan's government also forwarded a formal recommendation to the Nobel Committee, pointing to Trump's diplomatic engagement during the brief India–Pakistan ceasefire earlier this year. Cambodia followed suit, with its deputy prime minister confirming a nomination after Trump's direct intervention helped defuse a border clash between Cambodia and Thailand.

Meanwhile, in a Newsmax interview, journalist Geraldo Rivera argued that Trump's overt, public efforts toward ending conflicts — including in Ukraine and Gaza — merit recognition, even if outcomes fall short of total success.

The Nobel Peace Prize nomination process is tightly controlled: only select figures — such as heads of state and national legislators — may submit nominations before the February deadline, and the Norwegian committee releases no information for 50 years. Winners are traditionally announced in October, with the award ceremony held in December.