Trump: 'Very Nice' Hillary Would Draft Me for Nobel Prize

By    |   Friday, 15 August 2025 05:54 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's suggestion that she would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize if he brokered a just end to the war in Ukraine.

"That was very nice," Trump said aboard Air Force One on his way to Alaska for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Hill, citing an interview he gave to Fox News. "I might have to start liking her again."

Clinton, speaking on the "Raging Moderates" podcast, said she would back the nomination if Trump could secure a ceasefire without forcing Ukraine to concede territory or validate Putin's territorial ambitions.

Trump said he could "set the table" for talks between Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but stressed he would "walk away" from the meeting if terms did not meet his conditions. He pointed to his record of averting multiple international conflicts while in office, including a near clash between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India.

"Our next meeting, we'll have President Zelenskyy and President Putin and probably me," he reportedly said. "I would like to focus on doing our country, but you know, I get these interruptions. I have solved six wars in six months, if you think about it. That is from Pakistan to India; that was going to be a terrible one, planes being shot down. That was getting ready to flare and then nuclear powers and so many others."

