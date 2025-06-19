Kari Lake to Newsmax: Dems Protect Their Future Voters

Kari Lake, special adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, accused Democrats in office of protecting illegal immigrants as a future voter base on Thursday.

On Newsmax's "Finnerty," Lake expressed staunch support for law enforcement, highlighting officers' escalating challenges amid heightened political tensions.

"I support the men and women in law enforcement, whether they be local law enforcement, state, federal Border Patrol, ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement[ agents," she said. "They have a very difficult job, and they have for a long time. But it's gotten increasingly difficult."

Lake criticized Democrats for politicizing law enforcement's duties, referring specifically to their objections to federal officers' wearing masks for protection.

"They were covering their face to protect their identity, to protect themselves and their families because they have a difficult job to do," she explained.

She contrasted this with some Democrats' silence about masked Antifa activists, asserting: "I've never heard these same politicians gripe about Antifa, who are trying to kill people on the streets covering their faces. They're OK with that."

Asked whether recent arrests of Democrats in Congress and other leaders after confrontations with immigration officials were deliberate provocations, Lake stated uncertainty regarding their motives but speculated Democrats might be "standing up for their constituency."

She alleged that Democrats have actively supported illegal immigration to build voter rolls.

"We know that the Democrats have been relying on illegal aliens to vote — illegal aliens who have come in, and they've put them on the voter rolls," Lake said.

While acknowledging that these people may not physically cast ballots, she argued, "their name is on the voter roll. That's their constituency."

Lake condemned congressional Democrats' fervent opposition to deportations, accusing them of prioritizing illegal immigrants over U.S. citizens.

"They haven't shown the same fervent desire to stand up for American citizens and our safety and security and our borders," she said. "They have been open borders. They've been pro-illegal immigration."

She sharply criticized resistance among Democrats to enforcing federal immigration law, likening their protests to exaggerated theatrics.

"Now when it comes time to send people who've come here illegally back home and repatriate them to their country," she said, "they're standing up and throwing fits and fighting and throwing their bodies on the ground like a soccer player who's feigning an injury after a foul."

Lake described these actions as "embarrassing," urging Democrats in Congress to reconsider their stance and recognize the implications of their behavior.

"I hope that they wake up and realize that this is an anti-American behavior and it's not good for our country," she concluded.

Democrats supported New York City Comptroller Brad Lander on Tuesday, condemning his arrest by ICE officers after he attempted to walk an illegal migrant out of a federal building.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem labeling recent confrontations "political stunts" and accusing arrested Democrats of trespassing.

Conversely, Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee, condemned these arrests on X, saying politicians were "being arrested for doing their jobs."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com