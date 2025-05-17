Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Rebels Not True Fiscal Hawks

The Republican lawmakers who blocked President Donald Trump's budget bill claimed fiscal conservatism, which is inconsistent with the bill’s $1.6 trillion in spending cuts, says Dick Morris, an adviser to President Trump.

"They say that they vote against it because they're fiscal hawks," Morris said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's The Count."

"But that's absurd," he said.

He also underscored the significance of the bill's spending reductions, noting, "this bill cuts 1.6 trillion in real federal spending. It's the only cut in federal spending we've ever had. Anything approaching this order of magnitude."

Morris specifically called out Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, and Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

They joined Democrats in rejecting the measure during a procedural vote, citing insufficient budget cuts.

Comparing the scale of Trump’s proposal to previous efforts, Morris pointed out that even Trump's substantial 2017 cuts were "only half as much." He argued that these Republicans have overlooked the broader fiscal impact of the president's policies, including tariffs and land sales. According to Morris, tariffs implemented by Trump, such as the "$150 billion of revenue" expected from tariffs on $500 billion of Chinese goods, significantly benefit the nation's finances.

Morris said the lawmakers prioritized media appearances over substantial policy advancements.

"These guys are just so wedded to being on TV that they don't recognize it," Morris stated.

The setback came despite Trump's vocal support for the bill, which he has frequently described as a "big, beautiful bill." In response to the procedural defeat, Trump took to Truth Social to admonish the Republican defectors. "We don't need 'GRANDSTANDERS' in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE!" he posted on Truth Social.

The bill’s future now hinges on additional negotiations scheduled for Sunday, where Speaker Mike Johnson will attempt to reconcile party differences. The dissenting Republicans continue demanding deeper cuts, including reductions to Medicaid and the repeal of green energy tax incentives implemented by Democrats.

Emphasizing the high stakes, Morris warned: "The Republican Party can go home if this isn't passed."

