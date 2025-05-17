Reps. Greene and Lawler Spar Over Failed 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., unleashed a lengthy and at times bitter assessment of some of her Republican colleague's loyalty on Friday evening for failing to unite behind President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to pass the party’s budget.

On Friday, a small group of Republicans joined with the unanimous opposition of Democrats to oppose Trump's much anticipated “big beautiful bill” designed to encapsulate key policies of the MAGA agenda. Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, and Andrew Clyde of Georgia all voted against advancing the bill in the House Budget Committee where it was defeated in a final vote of 16-21.

"The Freedom Caucus now refuses to vote for the bid beautiful bill because it doesn’t cut Medicaid enough. This group, Clyde, Roy, Norman, and Brecheen are all in nice red seats and I think they are screwing things up just as badly as RINO Mike Lawler," Greene posted on X, using the acronym RINO for "Republican In Name Only."

Greene blasted the groups of GOP holdouts saying they remain completely out of touch for what the vast majority of Trump voters stand for and that she is more of a steadfast ally to the president than those late to MAGA movement. “It wasn’t SALT caps or Medicaid cuts. It was NO tax on tips, overtime, social security, closing the border and stopping innocent Americans like Laken Riley from being murdered, lowering inflation to make life affordable for the average American who can no longer afford it, ending the never-ending foreign wars, and Making America Healthy Again. It was MAGA and America First.”

On Wednesday, Greene blasted Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. for being one the GOP’s SALT caucus, a key disruptor in getting Trump’s budget passed. The SALT caucus are a group of Republicans from New York, California, and New Jersey that had promised to block the GOP’s proposed tax bill unless the bill increased the current $10,000 cap of SALT deductions. Greene got personal in her post saying, “Lawler usually isn’t the guy in the conference with best ideas.”

In response, Lawler said that it’s swing districts like his that keep the GOP in their slim majority. “Shockingly the “Jewish Space Laser” lady once again doesn’t have a clue what she is talking about. By the way, the reason you enjoy a gavel is because Republicans like me have won our seats. Good luck being in the Majority if we don’t,” Lawler posted on X.