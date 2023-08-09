Rep. Harshbarger to Newsmax: I Back Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that she backs a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, considering the evidence uncovered daily by House Republicans investigating his financial business dealings.

"There is multiple evidence every day they uncover, more bank records or more suspicious activity reports that point to the corruption in that office," Harshbarger said Wednesday during her appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"There's not going to be a shadow of a doubt when we do an impeachment inquiry," she added. "So, the American people can rest assured that we are being diligent and thoughtful in what we do and, yes, it's time to do that inquiry, in my opinion, and show the world. Expose the corruption at every level."

A growing number of House Republicans have called for Biden's impeachment over the southern border crisis and his involvement in influence-peddling by his son, Hunter Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., late last month also floated an impeachment inquiry into Biden, though recently insisted that he "didn't say I was doing an impeachment inquiry."

On Monday, McCarthy called for the president to "give us his bank statements," to prove he didn't profit from Hunter Biden's endeavors.

However, other House Republicans say there isn't enough evidence to impeach, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Harshbarger said Republicans are "doing our job."

