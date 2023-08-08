McConnell Opposes Biden Impeachment

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he is against any attempt to impeach President Joe Biden because it would not be good for the country.

House Republicans have been inching closer to opening an impeachment inquiry into Biden after uncovering evidence regarding allegations of influence peddling schemes involving the president and members of his family.

"I said two years ago, when we had not one but two impeachments [of Donald Trump], that once we go down this path it incentivizes the other side to do the same thing," McConnell told The New York Times. "Impeachment ought to be rare. This is not good for the country."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, reportedly said a week before lawmakers went on their fall recess that Republican investigations into Biden and his family are "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry."

On Monday night, McCarthy called for Biden to "give us his bank statements," to prove he did not profit from alleged endeavors by his son, Hunter Biden.

"I think there's enough proof out there that this Biden family needs to come forward and show there wasn't a pay-to-play," McCarthy told Fox News.

Other House Republicans have been vocal about opening an impeachment inquiry, including Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, not just on the allegations revealed in the GOP investigations, but also because of his mismanagement of the crisis at the southern border.

Greene told Newsmax on July 25 that because of the Republicans' narrow 10-seat majority in the House, they might not yet have enough votes to impeach Biden. She added that as more evidence is uncovered, she expects the full House Republican caucus will get behind opening an inquiry.