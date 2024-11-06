Biden Admin Preparing for Migrant Influx Ahead of Inauguration

The Biden administration is preparing for a potential surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border amid fears President-elect Donald Trump will shut down the border when he takes office in January, NBC News reports.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to deport millions of undocumented migrants should he win.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met with advisers and top officials this week, including the heads of Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to discuss operational readiness in the event of a migrant influx.

Topics included ICE bed space and processing capacity to prevent overwhelming the immigration system.

Although the Department of Homeland Security hasn't seen a surge yet, the agency fears Trump's victory could prompt more migrants to attempt entry before any new policies take effect.

According to conversations between immigrants on WhatsApp groups, many are discussing Trump's win, with some claiming they have only until Jan. 10 to enter the U.S., mistakenly referring to that as the date of Trump's inauguration.

Meantime, smugglers, known as "coyotes," are reportedly encouraging migrants to cross sooner.

"Of course, the coyotes will arrive. They are going to say that they need to get in before Donald Trump arrives," said Gustavo Banda, who operates a migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico.

Banda said there is a feeling of uncertainty among migrants at his shelter, but he tries to keep them calm.

"No one knows what is going to happen," Banda said. "That's why you have to talk to them, that for the moment, absolutely nothing changes."

DHS said the U.S. is still enforcing immigration laws and advised migrants to pursue legal paths to entry. A CBP spokesperson warned migrants not to believe smuggler misinformation, assuring them the U.S. remains committed to safe, legal migration options.