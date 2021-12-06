Donald Trump to Newsmax: US 'Going to Hell,' Public 'Gets It, Not Happy'

The results of the ''rigged'' 2020 presidential election are playing out before our eyes in rising energy costs, massive inflation, open borders and emboldened foreign adversaries, former President Donald Trump told Newsmax.

''Look, our country is going to hell,'' Trump said on Monday's ''Spicer & Co.'' ''Our country is in big, big trouble. What they've done to our country can never be forgotten. There's never been a time like this.''

Trump appeared with co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith to pitch his new coffee-table book, ''Our Journey Together,'' which is to be released Tuesday and has already sold more than 100,000 copies in pre-order.

Trump was asked about The Washington Post's claim that President Joe Biden is being covered in the media more harshly than Trump was during his presidency, a claim that Trump resoundingly rejected.

''Well, they're just lies, and they continue to lie,'' Trump told Spicer. ''It's been the greatest witch hunt in history. I've been under investigation from the day I came down the escalator. They use local, state, city — they go all over. ...

''What's happened is a disgrace, and despite that we got more done than just about any president in history.''

A House select committee continues to investigate the events of Jan. 6, including the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump frequently calls the certification of Biden as president the ''crime of the century.''

''They got away with something that is, in my opinion, the crime of the century, and instead of going after antifa and BLM [Black Lives Matter] and all these people that killed a lot of people and burned down our cities and what they did — destruction — they're going after people that were protesting the election,'' Trump said.

Trump also expressed his outrage regarding the fatal shooting of Air Force veteran and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt by a police officer at the Capitol on Jan. 6, saying that the officer has gotten a pass from Democrats and the media.

''They killed Ashli Babbitt. They shot her and they killed her; there was no reason for that,'' Trump said. ''If that ever happened the other way around, you would be seeing trials on television right now, and the man that did it wouldn't have a chance.

''This guy could not get out fast enough. He couldn't get out fast enough to say how he shot an unarmed young lady.

''They killed Ashli Babbitt, and that was the person that died. Nobody else died on Jan. 6. That was the person that died, so it's a very disgraceful thing that's happening,'' he said.

Americans see through the politicization of justice and the weaponization of investigations and ''witch hunts,'' according to Trump.

''Don't kid yourself: The public gets it,'' he concluded. ''They understand, and they're not happy.''

