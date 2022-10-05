Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Trump Won't Return to Twitter Even If Musk Buys It

Even if Elon Musk's latest offer to buy Twitter at his original price quote goes through, former President Donald Trump won't be going back because of all the problems that are still there, Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Can all these Big Tech companies go in and start to cancel him?" Nunes, a former GOP representative from California, asked Newsmax's "National Report." "We've built our systems from the ground up, so we're not reliant on any Big Tech at all. Twitter, I'm sure, is using a lot of the Big Tech companies."

First, Musk will have to come up with the cash to spend $44 billion on the purchase, and after that, he'll have to figure out which tech companies can cancel Twitter "if he doesn't operate the platform the way the Democrats and the left in this country want him to operate it," said Nunes.

"Third, he's got thousands of employees there who hate conservatives, hate anybody that is center-right and are very extreme, so Musk has to deal with that problem, too," he added.

But while Trump has supported Musk's takeover bid, "he's not going to go back to the past … we have established Truth Social against Big Tech … we're not going to go back to the past … they can't take us down. They've tried."

Meanwhile, there have been some issues with the Truth Social app not being approved for Android phones, but now Samsung is allowing the app on its Samsung Galaxy models, said Nunes.

"The good part about that is now roughly about 80% of the phones in the United States can download the Truth Social app," said Nunes.

Nunes also on Wednesday talked about Trump's multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed against CNN, and said he believes Trump can win.

"Even though I think the courts have become very, very biased, but it really just depends on what judge you get," said Nunes. "Hopefully this lawsuit that the president filed will get a good judge who understands that the only way we're going to stop this bifurcation of America, the splitting of America.

"The temperature has to be lowered, and you can't have news organizations that are out there that are spewing hatred."

