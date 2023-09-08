Nunes to Newsmax: Georgia Indictments Look 'Really Corrupt'

Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group, told Newsmax on Friday that the latest special grand jury report from Fulton County, Georgia, would have initially indicted a total of 39 Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, instead of just the 19 District Attorney Fani Willis brought charges against — including former President Donald Trump.

"I think the whole thing is bogus. As President Trump did say on Truth Social today, how do you have 19 people that got indicted and 20 people, roughly, that did not get indicted," Nunes said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Friday. "That just makes no sense. It just leads to more questions and answers."

The former California GOP congressman said that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp should step in and do something about the situation despite his falling out with Donald Trump over the 2020 election.

"We have to now begin to question the governor of Georgia and the state Legislature in there. What are you doing? This looks really, really bad, and really corrupt," he said.

"I understand that Gov. Kemp has his disagreements with President Trump, but I think this is something that we all can agree on. When you're talking about indicting a sitting United States senator who, at the time, was the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, something is wrong. Something is gone mad in this country."

The Associated Press reported that a grand jury document filed Sept. 8 showed the panel overwhelmingly voting to indict an additional 20 Republicans in the case, including Sen. Graham for his role in allegedly trying to overturn the election results in the state.

Other elected officials the grand jury voted to indict included Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue of Georgia who were still in office at the time of the alleged offenses in 2020, the report said.

Willis had discretion on the final charging decisions in the case and may have declined charging the 20 due to a lack of evidence or possible immunity agreements, the report said.

"You have a grand jury process in place. It's governed by the laws of the state of Georgia," Nunes said. "You just had 20 people who walked away innocent, scot-free, and I just want to make sure for the fake news I'm not advocating for that, but in a normal working system, nearly all of those people should have been indicted, or they all should not have been indicted.

"So, this raises many larger questions for those of us who have been around politics for a long time. I think this requires a full investigation by the state of Georgia."

