Pete King to Newsmax: Cuomo 'Did What He Had to Do' By Resigning

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "did what he had to do" by resigning over accusations of sexual harassment, as there was "no chance for him to survive," former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Wednesday.

The New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he had expected the governor to "drag it out" for a few more months in hopes that people would lose interest or so he could get information to use against the women accusing him of harassinment.

Cuomo is not leaving the office for two more weeks, leading to some speculation about his motives, but King said he would give the governor the benefit of the doubt and said the delay is likely so Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will have a bit of a transition period before taking office.

"Otherwise, you're coming in cold in one of the largest states in the country, with enormous problems," said King. "To just come in cold would put the new governor at a tremendous disadvantage."

Meanwhile, King said he does think Cuomo still has a future in politics, despite the sexual harassment and COVID-19 nursing home deaths scandal.

"If he basically does some good works over the next several years, if you see him at public events. if you see him working with various charities, all of this could seem to be very far in the rearview mirror," said King.

"Andrew Cuomo has enormous talent. He has a lot of charisma. Even his enemies have to admit that...you know, Richard Nixon, he was just down as anyone could be in 1974. Just a few years later, he was the main speaker...he had elected officials going over to meet with him in New Jersey. He advised and he wrote about five or six books. You can rehabilitate."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here