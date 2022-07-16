Dershowitz to Newsmax: Fighting Back, Exposing Cancel Culture on Martha's Vineyard

Alan Dershowitz says he’s fighting back against cancel culture in his hometown and won’t be relocating anytime soon from Martha’s Vineyard, where he’s been shunned for his defense of former President Donald Trump.

“I fight back and I'm exposing it, I have a chapter in my book naming names, so I'm not gonna give in,” Dershowitz said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's “America Right Now”

“I've lived on Martha’s Vineyard for 53 years. I came here to defend Ted Kennedy at Chappaquiddick. I helped defend President (Bill) Clinton, I helped defend Senator Alan Cranston. I've been a major defender of Democrats over the years, but you know, you defend one Republican president based on the Constitution and suddenly you're cancelled.”

“No, I'm not leaving. They're not throwing me out of here. They're gonna have to fight and they're gonna have to respond and if the library doesn't allow me to speak, I will file a lawsuit against the library because the library is publicly funded, and they have no right to deny speakers based on partisan politics if they want to get their tax exemption.”

Dershowitz, author of the new book, “The Price of Principle: Why Integrity Is Worth the Consequences,” says he has been harassed in his hometown for defending the Constitution on behalf of Trump.

Dershowitz in 2020 defended Trump in his impeachment trial.

“Larry David disrupted my lunch in Chilmark much the way Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh's dinner was disrupted, screaming at me that I was disgusting because I once patted Mike Pompeo on the back. He had been my former student, congratulating him on helping bring about the Abraham accords, which obviously President Biden is trying to build on,” Dershowitz told Newsmax.

“I have essentially been excluded from the Democratic Party. There was recently an event on Martha's Vineyard for Jewish Democrats – who would be the first person you would think of as a Jewish Democrat on Martha’s Vineyard – me, but I wasn't invited because I'm now cancelled essentially from the Democratic Party.

“The library won't allow me to speak on Martha's Vineyard, the Community Center, the major synagogue, all of them have canceled me because I had the chutzpah to defend the constitution on behalf of a president of the United States that they all voted against – the fact that I voted against him, too, and then I remain — in my mind a Liberal Democrat doesn't much matter. If I don't follow the party line down to the extreme, I am cancelled. People refuse to attend events if they know I'm gonna be there and that's why several friends of mine have who have invited me for years to events in their home or concerts that they've sponsored have apologetically said. ‘we're sorry we can't invite you because if you come everybody will leave,’” he added.

“If people don't think there's a cancel culture, I welcome them to Martha's Vineyard and I welcome them to see it with their own eyes.”

