Dershowitz to Newsmax: Assign Special Prosecutors on Bidens

Republicans should provide the Biden administration with a list of acceptable prosecutors, "people who are beyond reproach" and give them the full authority to investigate everything related to President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and the rest of the family, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said on Newsmax Friday.

"The American public is not going to be satisfied with these partial investigations in which material comes out drip by drip," said Dershowitz on "John Bachman Now."

"Whistleblowers, we don't know whether they're telling you the truth or not," he added. "I'm a professor. I've been doing this for 60 years and I have no idea what the truth is today related to the Bidens. If I can't figure out what is going on, you think that the average American who didn't go to law school, who doesn't have this kind of experience [has] any idea how to judge the Biden family?"

Dershowitz added that the various legal accusations that are floating around about Biden and former President Donald Trump mean that the 2024 election will likely be one to determine which of the two men is the "worst criminal."

"It's terrible that that's what the election is going to be about," said Dershowitz. "We should be talking about the economy and foreign policy."

Meanwhile, Dershowitz said Attorney General Merrick Garland made a "disastrous error" by assigning the investigation of the case against Hunter Biden to David Weiss, the sitting U.S. attorney in Delaware.

"This is a case with international ramifications," Dershowitz said. "We know that there were efforts to investigate issues in Los Angeles, in the District of Columbia."

This also means that the judge who has been assigned to rule on Hunter Biden's plea bargain agreement, which involves guilty pleas to two misdemeanor tax charges and agreement on a felony gun charge, must ask for further investigation about whether Weiss' investigation was limited to Delaware, said Dershowitz.

"If so, there was no investigation and we can't accept this plea," he added.

Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida on Friday set a trial date for Trump next May for the charges he's facing in connection with the documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and breaking news from Georgia concerning the potential of racketeering charges being filed in connection with allegations of election interference.

"I think there's a lot of pressure on Judge Cannon from prosecutors that if you don't rule, at least in a compromise way, we're going to move for your recusal, because you are a Republican who was appointed by Trump," said Dershowitz. "I think she's operating under a microscope, and she's obviously going to try to compromise."

The date in May is "terrible," he added, as it comes just before the GOP convention and comes as the presidential election is in full swing.

"You're stopping the presidential candidate on one side from campaigning for who knows how long, two weeks, three weeks?" said Dershowitz. "Who knows how long the trial will actually occur? Then there'll be other indictments. That's very wrong for the American public. The American public has the right to decide who's going to be the next president without constraints on the campaigning of either party."

And if a special prosecutor is assigned to the Biden case and suggests wrongdoing, the same consideration should come into play concerning the election, said Dershowitz.

As far as the potential of racketeering charges, that is an "elastic statute," he said.

"Every civil libertarian through the years has been against the use of racketeering statutes," he said. "Racketeering statutes were designed for the Mafia. They weren't designed for political campaigns."

