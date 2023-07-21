Comer: Hunter Faces 10 Criminal Referrals

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer says he expects to file "between six and 10 criminal referrals" against Hunter Biden once his congressional panel finishes its investigation into President Joe Biden's family.

This would include evidence that he had violated the federal Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport women across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, the Kentucky Republican told Fox Business on Thursday night, reports The New York Post.

"The Democrats kept saying, 'Oh, we don't have any evidence. You don't have any evidence.' Well, [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene] showed them evidence," Comer said, referring to Greene's actions during an Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday involving IRS whistleblowers who said they were blocked from pursuing their investigation about the president's son.

During her questioning, Greene held up picture boards related to Hunter Biden, including nude photos of him.

"She showed them evidence of the president's son committing a crime, violating the Mann Act," Comer said. "She showed the plane tickets, she showed the pictures, she showed the evidence. You know, there's no question he violated it. That's another thing that he could have been charged with."

Comer added that other referrals could include violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

"He was money laundering," the congressman said. "He was racketeering. He committed wire fraud. He violated the Mann Act. The list goes on and on and on."

However, he said that the president's son "gets a slap on the wrist" while Democrats want to say "the two-tier system of justice is racist in America … Hunter Biden is the ultimate white privilege guy here."

Comer further said the evidence is "pretty overwhelming" that the president was involved in an alleged $10 million bribery scheme, as claimed by an FBI informant whose statement in a bureau document was made public Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

"The evidence here is pretty overwhelming that Joe Biden did something for the CEO of Burisma," Comer said, referring to the Ukrainian fuel agency that had employed Hunter Biden on its board. "What the form also says is that investigators would have a hard time – it would take them 10 years to determine how they got the money because of the way they transferred the money through so many different bank accounts."

He added that the informant's comments about the challenges involved in wiring the bribe money "fits a pattern" of what the Oversight Committee has uncovered in Romania and China.

"The business model was what Hunter Biden would go in," said Comer. "He would tell these people, 'If you need anything for the United States, if you want your foreign aid, if you want some type of sweetheart policy decision that would benefit you at the expense of the United States then you better pay me off because if you pay me off, you're paying my dad off,'" said Comer. "That's how they operated, and more and more evidence comes forward every day to corroborate that."