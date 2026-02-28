Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: Reps. Khanna, Massie 'Barking up the Wrong Tree'

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., defended President Donald Trump's authority to conduct military operations in Iran during a Saturday interview on Newsmax, dismissing criticism from fellow lawmakers amid debate over Congress' war powers.

Van Orden said Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., were "barking up the wrong tree" after Massie said in a post on X, "When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran."

Van Orden told "The Count" that the president was acting "completely within his constitutionally enumerated powers and within the legislation passed by Congress.

"President Donald Trump has shown incredible, bold leadership here, so I fundamentally disagree with Mr. Ro Khanna and with Thomas Massie.

"I think they're barking up the wrong tree here."

Van Orden pointed to the 1973 War Powers Resolution and framed it as a timing and reporting question.

"So the president of the United States is obligated by the War Powers Resolution in 1973 to report to Congress within 48 hours of any military operations he did," he said.

"He is not required to have authorization from Congress until operations have been taking place for 60 days, which multiple presidents have ignored to begin with," Van Orden continued.

"If there's boots on the ground in Iran, then you have an additional 30 days to get them out without authorization from Congress," he said.

"Let me be crystal clear: I 100% support President Donald J. Trump's decision to end the criminal Iranian regime's ability to project power throughout the Middle East and Europe."

Van Orden, who spent three decades in the military, including as a Navy SEAL, said he wanted "to speak directly to the moms and dads and kids of the active-duty service members that are conducting these operations."

He said the troops carrying out the operations "have absolutely everything they need" to do so as safely as possible and return home to their families.

"And ... President Donald J. Trump is going to make sure that our service members have everything they need to conduct these operations to help promote peace into the future so they can get back to you," Van Orden continued.

He pointed out that Iran sponsors Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, proxy groups that have fueled regional instability and targeted U.S. allies.

"It's time for this to end," Van Orden concluded.

