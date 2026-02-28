WATCH TV LIVE

Military: No US Combat Casualties Despite Iran's Retaliation

Saturday, 28 February 2026 01:25 PM EST

The U.S. military has suffered no combat casualties after Iran retaliated against U.S.-Israeli strikes with hundreds of missiles and drones, the U.S. Central Command said Saturday.

"Damage to U.S. installations was minimal and has not impacted operations," the Central Command said.

The United States targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities along with Iranian missile and drone launch sites, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

