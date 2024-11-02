WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: derrick merrin | ohio | marcy kaptur | congress

Derek Merrin to Newsmax: Working to Oust Longtime Liberal Lawmaker

By    |   Saturday, 02 November 2024 01:20 PM EDT

Republican candidate Derek Merrin, running in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, told Newsmax Saturday he's working to unseat Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur, who has been serving as Ohio's representative since 1983, because northwest Ohio needs change.

During his interview with "America Right Now," Merrin took the time to talk about his opponent.

Kaptur, Merrin said, "does not hold the same values as northwest Ohio, and she believes boys should be able to play girls' sports. She's never met an illegal immigrant she didn't want to give an American union job to. She's never saw a tax that she didn't want to apply or regulation she didn't want to choke businesses with. We need change in northwest Ohio.

"We're confident," he continued, "we're going to win this district and help secure the House Republican majority so we can support President Trump, who's endorsed me. And we can push an agenda to lower the cost of living, to secure our border, and to take on the political establishment that has failed our country for many years."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Saturday, 02 November 2024 01:20 PM
