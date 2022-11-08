Despite 'Stolen Valor' Charges, National GOP Sticks With OH-09 Candidate

Two months ago, Trump Republican J.R. Majewski’s formerly high-flying campaign for Congress in Ohio’s redrawn 9th District (Toledo) was devastated by charges that would normally devastate any candidate.

The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Air Force veteran had exaggerated his record in uniform. In addition, despite Majewski’s claim that a “brawl” barred him from re-enlisting, records that were released showed drunken driving was the reason for his discharge.

So, even after the district lines were drawn to make it difficult for Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur to be re-elected, the longest-serving female ever to serve in Congress (40 years), was suddenly better-than-even money to win again.

But no one is writing off Majewski in the final stretch. Like his hero Donald Trump, the GOP nominee made it clear he was staying in the race and running hard despite the serious charges against him.

Contrary to a report in the Insider publication by reporter Dave Levinthal, the National Republican Congressional Committee has not “bailed on Majewski in a sign that the GOP brass have left him to defend himself.”

Reached by Newsmax last week, an NRCC spokesman Mike McAdams told Newsmax: “The NRCC has invested in OH-9 to defeat career politician Marcy Kaptur.”

A spokesman for Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel also said the RNC was “fully committed to supporting the Republican ticket throughout Ohio.”

Earlier this year, Majewski stunned polls in both parties by overcoming two state legislators in the primary to win the GOP nomination in a suddenly winnable seat for a Republican. While the local Trump organization supported him, Trump himself did not endorse Majewski until after the primary.

Kaptur first won her seat in 1982 with a big upset of Republican Rep. Ed Weber. Two years later, she was re-elected over the late TV anchorman Frank Venner and has since cruised to re-election.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

