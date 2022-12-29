Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems 'Completely Changed' Voting to Suit Their Base

The 2020 presidential election and the COVID-19 pandemic have altered American voting evermore and Republicans will continue to lose until they learn to play by the Democrat-forced rules, according to presidential strategist Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"I think the overwhelming reason for the Republican defeat is that they have never learned how to vote," Morris told Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They've never learned the importance of early voting, and they insisted like crazy, when you tell them it's really important to vote early, they all say, 'No, I always vote on Election Day, and I'm not changing it — and besides that, I'm worried my vote will be stolen.'"

Republicans will not hold the sway over elections like Democrats have under the guise of COVID-19 to dramatically alter the election process to a more in-person, same-day voting structure, Morris told host Rob Schmitt.

"And the fact that the matter is that we can't go into these elections hundreds and hundreds of thousands of votes behind," Morris said. "Why did Herschel Walker lose? Well, for God's sakes, he was a quarter of a million votes behind before the first ballot was cast on Election Day. Why did Dr. [Mehmet] Oz lose? Because he was 600,000 votes behind."

Republicans have to learn to beat the Democrats at their own game they have created, according to Morris.

"The Democrats have completely changed the method of voting from in-person to mail-in, from on Election Day to early voting," he said. "And that has totally changed the nature of elections."

Morris said Democrats found a way to reach their "less-motivated," "less-involved" voting base.

"So they have to breach them with convenience, because they have to give it so it's easy for them to vote, because they won't do anything that's hard," Morris concluded. "And we have not followed suit.

"The Republicans are doing it the same way we did before, and we lost elections as a result of that."

