Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Is Twitter 'Victim in Chief'

The continued drip of Twitter Files revelations are showing a rigging of the social media giant by governmental forces often at political odds with former President Donald Trump, political adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax.

"Trump emerges from this as the victim in chief," Morris told Monday's "American Agenda." "He's the one who was victimized when the Hunter Biden laptop was suppressed, and the FBI wouldn't let us see it two weeks before a presidential election.

"And when the special prosecutor comes after Trump and says, You lied to endanger the national security when you said the election was fixed and rigged, Trump can come back and say, Lie? We now have proof that the FBI was suppressing the laptop, which made it impossible to have a fair election, because nobody had any idea that Biden was cooperating with the Chinese Communist Party. Both Bidens were."

"And that in itself was enough to rig this election — forget what happened in Maricopa County and the other counties."

Americans censored and disenfranchised by Twitter and/or Facebook "can have a unique role in rallying" behind Trump to "demand the kinds of reforms that are necessary," Morris continued to host Bob Sellers.

Also, the recent Senate approval of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill backed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., weakens the intra-GOP forces working to undermine Trump within the party, Morris added.

"McConnell passed this outrageous spending bill ... and it disembowels, disempowers the Republican majority because it spends money to the end of '23 — the first time they'll be able to cut it is '24 — so that sets up, takes a personal feud between McConnell and Trump and makes it a fundamental division within the Republican Party," Morris said. "And all of the primaries of 2024, not only for Senate but also for president, are going to play out as the Trump slate against the McConnell slate."

Morris added the rising star of the Florida GOP, Gov. Ron DeSantis, "has no place to stand" when it comes to Twitter victimization or the omnibus spending bill.

"He can't compete with Trump on the Twitter issue — he's not a victim — and he can't compete with the negatives that McConnell has, when McConnell has become almost a curse word within the Republican Party," Morris said. "And, by the way, DeSantis has a problem, which is he accepted $300 million of earmarks for Florida in this bill, and the question is, Will he return them?

"Will he instruct county officials to not to take the money? I haven't heard anything like that. So these are two issues Trump can ride all the way to '24, and I think that's terribly significant."

While the special counsel will try to paint Trump as the "conspirator in chief," according to Morris, Trump's role as a victim makes that more difficult.

"He's got a choice with the special prosecutor: He could be the conspirator in chief or the victim in chief, and I'd rather he be the victim," Morris concluded. "And also being the victims emphasizes he shares with all of us our victimization by social media and the censorship regime that is coming down like an iron curtain on American politics.

"And I think that that's a very important thing that you can talk about. But my point about victim was he has standing to address this issue in a way DeSantis and others don't."

