WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | dj daniel | cancer survivor | secret service

Trump Honors 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor as Secret Service Agent

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 07:57 AM EST

President Donald Trump used his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday to unveil a new member of the U.S. Secret Service — a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor named DJ.

Trump said the boy, DJ Daniel, who was dressed in a Houston police uniform and sitting with his father in the gallery of the House of Representatives for the speech, had always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

"In 2018 DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago," Trump said, to loud applause from the room.

Since then, Trump said, DJ had been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer a number of times.

"Police departments love him. And tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service."

The boy's eyes grew wide with surprise and his father lifted him up. Curran handed him what appeared to be a Secret Service credential, which the boy held up for the crowd to see, and then promptly put his arms around Curran's shoulders in a hug.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump used his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday to unveil a new member of the U.S. Secret Service - a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor named DJ.Trump said the boy, DJ Daniel, who was dressed in a Houston police uniform and sitting with his...
trump, dj daniel, cancer survivor, secret service
207
2025-57-05
Wednesday, 05 March 2025 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved