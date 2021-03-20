Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax TV: Democrats' Radical Intent on Display With Immigration, Iowa Election

Democrats have proven just how radical they are in the first two months of the Biden administration, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax TV.

"They've tried to cancel Newsmax. They put together a dossier on 140 Republicans, they've kicked Marjorie Taylor Greene off the committee, and they're looking to take an election from congresswoman [Mariannette] Miller-Meeks," Jordan said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "Chris Salcedo Show." "That is how radical they have become, that is how radical they are, and that's not even mentioning their crazy policies.

"Radical changes to election law, radical changes to police law, radical changes to gun law that they've passed in the last two weeks, and this week, of course, amnesty for illegals while there's a crisis on the border."

The House on Thursday passed two bills providing pathways to citizenship for certain categories of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] last week announced an investigation into the election of Rep. Miller-Meeks [R-Iowa] after the congresswoman was certified as the winner by the state of Iowa in the 2nd District by just six votes.

The House also approved a pair of gun bills on March 11. One would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by expanding background checks to people purchasing weapons over the Internet, at guns shows, and through certain private transactions. The other bill would give authorities 10 business days to conduct federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale can be licenses.

President Joe Biden is a supporter of expanded gun control measures.

Jordan said Democrats don't want to be forthright, specifically on immigration.

"There's not even a willingness to have a hearing and get all the information on the table and have a real debate," he told Salcedo. "[The Judiciary Committee] should be focused on the immigration policy.

"We should focus on getting the experts here talking about what needs to happen, but frankly, it's pretty obvious what needs to happen. Let's go back to the policies Trump had in place instead of passing bills like they did this week."

