Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax TV: Biden Rolled Out 'Red Carpet,' Now Says 'Don't Come'

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio ridiculed President Joe Biden for his “don’t come over” plea to those seeking to cross the southern border illegally on Newsmax TV on Wednesday, mocking him saying he rolled “out the red carpet” and now is expecting them to turn around.

“When you tell basically everyone you’re going to roll out the red carpet, and then people come and start walking down the red carpet – I forget who used that metaphor but I think it’s appropriate, when that happens and now you say what he said then last night, again, I think it’s not much and it’s way too late,” Jordan said on "Spicer & Co." “This is a crisis they created. This is their policy. I don’t think it should surprise anyone.

“It shouldn’t surprise Democrats. This is in essence what they wanted. I think the real irony is…we have a wall around the Capitol to protect the politicians but we can’t control the border to protect the country.”

Jordan, who in November won an eighth term to represent Ohio’s 4th Congressional District north and west of Columbus and Cleveland, referred to Biden’s interview with ABC on Tuesday in which, when prompted, repeated the phrase ostensibly to the migrants “don’t come over.”

The discussion comes following the more than 100,000 illegal aliens that were caught attempting to enter the United States from Mexico in February, a nearly one-third jump from the previous month and a three-fold increase from the same month last year, according to the Customs and Border Protection agency.

Jordan was incredulous that the Biden administration refused to characterize the situation at the border as a crisis, yet called in the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist.

“MS-13 coming across the border. People with COVID coming across the border. Then Biden asked for FEMA to come down and help,” he said. “They won’t call it a crisis but we’re going to bring in the disaster agency to help with a non-crisis, better known as a disaster – whatever term you want to use. That’s how ridiculous this is.

“And I think what the administration misses, is the American people have common sense. They see what’s going on. They realize now, ‘Wow, this is not what we bargained for,’ those people who supported Joe Biden. ‘This is not the radical stuff we bargained for’ that we all tried to tell them was coming if, in fact, Joe Biden became the president of the United States.”