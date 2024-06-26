Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Rep. Bowman Defeat Reveals Disgust With Left

Centrist George Latimer's 17-point victory in a New York Democrat primary against Rep. Jamaal Bowman, one of the most liberal voices in Congress, showed that the pendulum has swung too far to the left for many voters, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"It was a great night for New York and for the country" that Bowman was defeated, Malliotakis said on "Wake Up America." "I think that the pendulum has swung too far to the left, particularly in New York, and what you are seeing is a correction. And we are seeing it not just in New York, we are seeing it across the country and across the world."

Malliotakis added: "In this particular case, we still have a Democrat that is the nominee, but at least it is someone who is a little more centric, moderate, someone who is willing to cross the aisle."

Bowman was one of the most outspoken critics of Israel, accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza.

"I actually served with George Latimer in the state legislature and he is, by far, an improvement," Malliotakis said.

She said Bowman's primary defeat is a sure sign that "New Yorkers are fed up with the one-party, Democrat rule that has taken us too far to the left."

Malliotakis pointed out that New York is waking up to what Democrats are doing, particularly those in the far left.

Malliotakis said voters "want safe streets, they want secure borders, they want a strong economy, they want inflation to be lowered, and Joe Biden and the far left are not delivering on any of those things."

