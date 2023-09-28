Rep. Gooden to Newsmax: Hypocrisy Runs Rampant Among Dems

The hypocrisy runs rampant in Washington, D.C., across the aisle "for my Democratic colleagues," Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, said Thursday following the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing for the basis of an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

"We are not impeaching Joe Biden today. This is an inquiry, and if he is as innocent as they proclaim him to come to be, then they should encourage this inquiry, and they should be absolutely for getting the facts, and if he's so great and innocent then clearing his name, as they say he deserves," Gooden said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"The hypocrisy doesn't just stop there. We see it all over this nation. We see it in the Democratic governor of New York and the mayor of New York City who are declaring sanctimoniously their sanctuary states and cities, calling those of us in places like Texas to be anti-immigrant, all the while they're now turning away folks and saying we can't take any more.

"But hypocrisy from the Democratic Party is something sadly we've all come to expect and that's what we're fighting on the hill."

The initial impeachment hearing served as a review of evidence that Republicans have gathered so far about foreign business ventures by Biden's son Hunter Biden, 53, which they say shows that Biden's family members were selling access.

Democrats and several independent witnesses said there was no proof that Biden had received any of those payments, or otherwise engaged in improper behavior while he served as vice president between 2009 and 2017. The White House has denied wrongdoing and dismissed the probe as politically motivated.

"If Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol they would be presenting it today. But they've got nothing," said Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the panel's top Democrat.

Former President Donald Trump, who was impeached twice during his four years in office, and some of his hard-line Republican allies have for months called for a Biden impeachment.

George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley and forensic accountant Bruce Dubinsky said the panel had enough evidence to open an impeachment inquiry but did not have enough evidence to justify impeachment charges.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

