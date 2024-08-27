WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | georgia | lawsuit | election law | donald trump | polls

Doug Collins to Newsmax: 'Dems Are Desperate' to Sue Ga.

By    |   Tuesday, 27 August 2024 08:31 PM EDT

The Democrats are looking to sue the state of Georgia over its election laws because "they're desperate," former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They thought they would come back more… they haven't come back in the polls," Collins told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"But let me just set the record straight," Collins continued, elaborating on what the state law does and the issues with the Democrat lawsuit.

The lawsuit is "a creative piece of writing," Collins said. "In one part, they accused the board of doing something wrong, and in the very second block paragraph, they said that, 'basically you could look at this though as actually complying with state law, but we know what was in their minds, and we know it was nefarious, so we want this stopped.'"

This is only happening because President Donald Trump is winning the state, Collins added, saying that the Democrats are putting a lot of money into Georgia because they have to win the state, "but the problem is Donald Trump's going to win Georgia."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Democrats are looking to sue the state of Georgia over its election laws because "they're desperate," former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday.
democrats, georgia, lawsuit, election law, donald trump, polls
227
2024-31-27
Tuesday, 27 August 2024 08:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved