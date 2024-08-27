Doug Collins to Newsmax: 'Dems Are Desperate' to Sue Ga.

The Democrats are looking to sue the state of Georgia over its election laws because "they're desperate," former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They thought they would come back more… they haven't come back in the polls," Collins told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"But let me just set the record straight," Collins continued, elaborating on what the state law does and the issues with the Democrat lawsuit.

The lawsuit is "a creative piece of writing," Collins said. "In one part, they accused the board of doing something wrong, and in the very second block paragraph, they said that, 'basically you could look at this though as actually complying with state law, but we know what was in their minds, and we know it was nefarious, so we want this stopped.'"

This is only happening because President Donald Trump is winning the state, Collins added, saying that the Democrats are putting a lot of money into Georgia because they have to win the state, "but the problem is Donald Trump's going to win Georgia."

