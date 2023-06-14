Rep. Moore to Newsmax: Dems Accusing Trump of What They Did

Democrats accusing former President Donald Trump of colluding with foreign actors against the interests of the United States appear to be projecting blame for something that they themselves did, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., told Newsmax.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on Wednesday, Moore said, "The very thing that Trump was accused of we now know that the Kremlin was providing information to" Democrat PR exec and former aide to Hillary Clinton, Charles Dolan " who was handing it off to [Igor] Danchenko, who was handing it off to Christopher Steele," an ex-British spy.

With regard to Dolan, according to the Durham Report, "from approximately 1999 through 2004-2005, Dolan was employed by global public relations firm Ketchum Inc., where he assisted with Ketchum's representation of the Russian Federation. Part of Dolan's responsibility on the Russian Federation account was monitoring current policy discussions of U.S.-based think tanks and reporting back to the Russian government."

"And so the Russian collusion narrative," Moore continued, "it's interesting that the money was coming from the DNC for that very narrative. So actually what they accused President Trump of now seems what they have been doing all along."

According to reports, during the early stages of Russiagate, circa 2016, there was a deliberate attempt to conceal the fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign funded the Steele dossier.

This was kept hidden from congressional investigators for more than a year until a unique House rule allowed intelligence committee chair Devin Nunes, R-Calif., to issue a subpoena independently, which led to the information's disclosure.

Upon which, repeated efforts were made by both federal officials and members of the media that then Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio "initially funded" the dossier.

It was later revealed, "after a letter filed in court by Perkins Coie, a law firm that worked on behalf of the Clinton campaign," that they commissioned the opposition research company Fusion-GPS, which in turn paid Steele, according to Racket News.

