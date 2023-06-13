Trump: 'They Will Fail, And We Will Win Bigger, Better'

Former President Donald Trump condemned President Joe Biden's "political persecution" as a day that will "go down in infamy."

"Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country — very sad thing to watch," Trump told his supporters and donors at his Bedminster, N.J., summer home Tuesday night, in a speech that aired live on Newsmax. "A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges — of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty — right in the middle of a presidential election in which he is losing very badly.

"This is called election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election.

"More importantly, it's a political persecution, like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation.

"This day will go down in infamy and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country, but perhaps even more importantly, the president who — together with the band of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxists — tried to destroy American democracy.

"But they will fail and we will win bigger and better than ever before."

Trump stated his case against Biden special counsel Jack Smith's 37-count federal indictment Trump was arraigned on and plead "not guilty" to earlier Tuesday in a Miami court.

"Under the Presidential Records Act, which is civil, not criminal, I had every right to have these documents," Trump continued. "The crucial legal president is laid out in the most important case ever on this subject, known as the Clinton socks case."

The case is used as legal precedent, ruled by federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson in 2012, in former President Bill Clinton's case to retain secret presidential tapes in his sock drawer.

"Not only was built Clinton never even considered for criminal prosecution based on the tapes he took, but when he was sued for them he won the case," Trump said.

Between reading his prepared remarks, Trump frequently went off script, telling stories in his typical rally speech style he has made a trademark of his campaigns and presidency since 2015.

"The prosecutor in the case — I will call it our case — is a thug," Trump said. "I've named him deranged Jack Smith.

"It's no wonder this raging lunatic was shipped off to The Hague to prosecute war criminals using globalist tribunals not beholden to the Constitution or the rule of law,' Trump continued.

"He looks like a thug, but then I watched him make a speech the other than he was trembling because it wasn't his territory. He feels much safer in the inner sanctums of the Department of Injustice where you can be in his room and scream at people.

"He's a raging and uncontrolled Trump hater, as is his wife, who also happened to be the producer of that Michelle Obama puff piece. Total puff piece. This is the guy I've got."

Trump also hailed House Republicans for helping to reveal the alleged Biden $10 bribery scheme with Ukraine energy company Burisma, which was the focal point of the House Democrats' first failed impeachment.

"Remember, they impeached me for asking a simple question about Biden's corrupt dealings in Ukraine, and now they see that once again: I was right," Trump said. "I was right. I was totally right.

"Joe Biden and the radical left can take foreign bribes and be totally protected."

But Trump urged Republicans to get tougher on pursuing Biden's potential criminal activity, which he deemed has led to his own prosecution by Smith's special counsel.

"Republicans all of you must finally get tough," Trump said. "You've got to get tough. You got to get tough and you've got to show them.

"When you arrest your leading political opponent, we no longer have a democracy."

Trump finished with a vow to turn the tables back on Democrats and Biden himself, saying "justice will be done."

"They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you," Trump concluded. "They want you silent. And I am the only one that can save this nation because, you know, they're not coming after me, they're coming after you, and I just happen to be standing in their way, and I will never be moved.

"On Nov. 5, 2024 justice will be done. We will take back our country, and we will make America great again."

