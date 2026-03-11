Sen. Deb Fischer to Newsmax: Dems May Block Trump Iran War Funding

Democrats likely would not support giving President Donald Trump emergency funding to continue the war in Iran because they don't want to give the president "a win," Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Fischer said partisan politics could complicate efforts in Congress if the Trump administration seeks emergency funding to sustain military operations against Iran.

"I hope they do support it," Fischer said when asked if Democrats would back a supplemental funding request.

"But to be honest with you, I think it's going to be tough. The Democrats don't want to give President Trump a win on this."

Fischer, a member of both the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee, defended the administration's handling of the conflict and said lawmakers have received clear briefings on the strategy behind U.S. actions.

"The hearings and the classified briefings we've had dealing with Iran have been very clear, very helpful," Fischer said. "The administration has been clear. The president has been clear."

According to Fischer, the mission is focused on dismantling Iran's most dangerous military capabilities, including its nuclear program and ballistic missile arsenal.

She warned that Tehran had been moving closer to developing intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the West.

"Iran was on track to develop an ICBM in a year or two that could reach Europe," Fischer said. "It would be a hop, skip, and a jump before they could reach the United States."

Beyond the missile threat, Fischer said the United States is also targeting Iranian naval capabilities in order to protect global shipping routes.

"We've already seen about 40 vessels taken out," she said, referring to Iranian naval assets destroyed in recent operations.

Maintaining open shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz remains a key priority for U.S. forces.

The narrow waterway handles a large share of the world's oil shipments, and disruptions could have major consequences for global energy markets.

Fischer also pointed to Iran's long record as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.

"For 50 years, the Iranians have been the strongest state sponsor of terrorism around the world," she said. "We have seen hundreds of Americans killed by proxies of Iran."

She praised Trump for taking action before Tehran could gain nuclear weapons or develop delivery systems capable of threatening the United States.

"Finally, we have a president who took action before Iran could become a bully and blackmail the world," Fischer said.

Still, Fischer suggested the fight in Washington could prove difficult even as U.S. forces continue operations overseas.

"They view it as a win for President Trump," she said of Democrats, "even if it involves national security."

Fischer argued the stakes go beyond politics, saying the United States must remain focused on confronting Iran's threats and protecting Americans at home and abroad.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com