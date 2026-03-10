Sen. Fetterman to Newsmax: Democrats Should Recognize Gains From Iran Strikes

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday his fellow Democrats should acknowledge what he called the benefits of President Donald Trump's military action against Iran, saying that the operation was a welcome step toward blocking the regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon and degrading its missile program.

Fetterman's remarks on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" highlighted his split with many in his party on Iran and came as the conflict carried broader military and economic risks.

CNN reported that Iran had begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the critical shipping route that carries about 20% of global crude oil, citing two people familiar with U.S. intelligence.

The network also reported that about 140 U.S. service members had been injured since the start of the war, eight of them severely, according to the Pentagon. The vast majority of the injuries were minor, with 108 service members already back on duty. Seven U.S. service members have been killed.

In the interview, Fetterman said Democrats have long agreed that Iran cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear bomb, then questioned why more in his party would not call the latest action a positive outcome.

"Why can't we, as Democrats, agree [that] what's happened is a very, very positive development for world peace, definitely for regional peace," Fetterman said.

He asserted that the operation denied Iran the ability to build a nuclear bomb and helped destroy its missile technology and broader program.

Fetterman argued that Trump had acted where several administrations had failed, saying years of negotiations and coordination with allies had not produced a lasting solution.

"President Trump decided to do something about it. ... Multiple presidents have tried this over decades, negotiating treaties, you know, working with our allies in the region. All of these things never worked," he said.

He also argued that Iran's refusal to accept arrangements for peaceful nuclear activity showed it was pursuing more than merely civilian use.

"Now they could have [had] peaceful kinds of pursuits, and now they could agree that you're never going to acquire these kinds of technology or these kinds of weapons, and they refuse to do that. That demonstrates that's what their true ambitions have always been at this point," he said.

Asked about diplomatic efforts, including those led by envoy Steve Witkoff, Fetterman said diplomacy had repeatedly fallen short for many years and argued that history has weakened the case for giving talks more time.

"If diplomacy worked, you know, we wouldn't have been having the same thing for decades, decades, decades," he said.

"The only thing that worked and the only thing that the Iranians would ever respond to is raw power and action, raw power in action. We've all witnessed that," he said.

"And now that denies Iran [the ability to] build a nuclear bomb and also destroy their missile technology and their program.

"Why isn't that a good thing? That doesn't require you to agree on every single thing," he added.

"And now 53 House members refused to vote and acknowledge that Iran is a terrorism underwriter," he said.

"Now, that puts me there as the only Democrat to support this entire program."

