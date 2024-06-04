Dean Cain to Newsmax: Biden Set to Lose in November

Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax on Tuesday that he hopes President Joe Biden will lose the upcoming election, echoing sentiments recently expressed by comedian Bill Maher.

"That is the kind of thought process that's going on. The thing about Bill Maher also is, you know, he loves to stir it up, and that's great. But he's telling the truth there," Cain said on "Prime News."

In an episode of his podcast "Club Random" on Sunday, Maher said he believes Biden will lose his November reelection bid.

Speaking with journalist Kara Swisher, Maher said, "I would vote for [Biden's] head in a jar of blue liquid over Donald Trump, but that doesn't mean that I'm not — first of all, I think it's a moot point at this point," Maher declared. "[Biden's] going to f---ing lose."

Cain agreed.

"You know that hopefully, Biden is going to lose because he is, to a lot of people, nothing more than a head in a jar of blue liquid. The policies are just awful and terrible, and the things that have happened, the chaos under this administration, not just here in the United States, but worldwide, is incredible."

Known for his role as Superman on television, Cain argued that America gets it, and the tide is changing.

"I do think that the tide is switching. I think that people are realizing" what needs to happen, he said.

As proof, he pointed to last weekend's UFC 302 fight where former President Donald Trump received significant support.

"You look at the UFC fight the other night when President Trump goes in there, and the support he gets, two of the fighters, Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland, climb over the Octagon to shake his hand and say, 'What's happening to you is not correct, the lawfare that's going on,'" Cain added.

He expressed concern about the country's current state, saying, "You know, persecuting political opponents, it's hard to recognize this country with what's going on. And so hopefully, we're going to not vote for the head in the blue liquid and put President Trump back in office and straighten some things out."

