American Greatness Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 8 in N.C.

Voters in North Carolina said they favor former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head race with President Joe Biden, 49%-41%, according to a new American Greatness poll.

The remainder say they are undecided.

Here are how the results, released on Monday, break down:

44% said they support Trump in a multicandidate race.

32% said they favor Biden.

9% said they back Robert Kennedy Jr.

3% said they support Cornel West.

2% said they favor Jill Stein.

8% said they are undecided.

The poll, conducted May 29-June 2 by North Star Opinion Research surveyed 600 respondents. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.