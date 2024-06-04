WATCH TV LIVE

American Greatness Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 8 in N.C.

By    |   Tuesday, 04 June 2024 11:14 AM EDT

Voters in North Carolina said they favor former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head race with President Joe Biden, 49%-41%, according to a new American Greatness poll.

The remainder say they are undecided.

Here are how the results, released on Monday, break down:

  • 44% said they support Trump in a multicandidate race.
  • 32% said they favor Biden.
  • 9% said they back Robert Kennedy Jr.
  • 3% said they support Cornel West.
  • 2% said they favor Jill Stein.
  • 8% said they are undecided.

The poll, conducted May 29-June 2 by North Star Opinion Research surveyed 600 respondents. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

