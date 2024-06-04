American Greatness Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 8 in N.C.

Voters in North Carolina said they favor former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head race with President Joe Biden, 49%-41%, according to a new American Greatness poll.
The remainder say they are undecided.
Here are how the results, released on Monday, break down:
- 44% said they support Trump in a multicandidate race.
- 32% said they favor Biden.
- 9% said they back Robert Kennedy Jr.
- 3% said they support Cornel West.
- 2% said they favor Jill Stein.
- 8% said they are undecided.
The poll, conducted May 29-June 2 by North Star Opinion Research surveyed 600 respondents. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Jeffrey Rodack ✉
Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.
© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.