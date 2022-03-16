Sen. Braun to Newsmax: Most Americans Would Like Permanent Daylight Saving

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., smiled at the idea of no longer turning the clocks back an hour and returning to a time of permanent daylight saving time.

Braun's nod to the proposal on Newsmax came in light of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., getting the bill through the Senate on a "maneuver called unanimous consent."

"That means nobody was paying attention, or they figured, 'well it's passed 28 times before and fallen apart either in the House or didn't get signed by the president,'" Braun told "Prime News."

"I think most Americans would like that idea. But don't think that means through a slow, lumbering institution like our federal government, that it will do any more than sit here in the Senate."

According to The Hill, the bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday, would mean that Americans would no longer have to set their clocks back an hour, so long as it gets passed by the House and signed by President Joe Biden.

While defending the bill on the Senate floor, Rubio said, "there's strong science behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock switching has, there's an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents."

Rubio went on to offer the caveat that the bill's passing should be delayed until "Nov. 20, 2023, because airlines and other transportation [have] built out a schedule and they asked for a few months to make the adjustment."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here