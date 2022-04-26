Former Sen. Perdue to Newsmax: Border Crisis Hitting Georgia Hard

Georgia might not be on the border with Mexico, but the immigration crisis is hitting the state hard under Gov. Brain Kemp, former Sen. David Perdue, who is running a campaign against the GOP incumbent, said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We have a crisis here in Georgia," the Republican politician, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Murders and rapes are up 40% in Atlanta and Atlanta's murder rates are greater than those of Chicago. We have more illegal immigrants in Georgia now than four years ago when our governor was elected. We actually have more illegal immigrants in Georgia than in Arizona and people are tired of it."

Perdue also said the state's sanctuary cities are "running amok" but Kemp supports them.

"We certainly know we have more illegal criminals right now," said Perdue. "They have not been deported."

In Florida, 70% of the counties have an agreement with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to detect and deport illegal criminals, but Georgia only has three, he said.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a special police force to investigate election fraud cases, and Perdue said that was a call he had already made before Florida's action.

"We've had laws in Georgia, but they have never been enforced," he said. "This is something that we need to do to move to get integrity and confidence back in our voting system in Georgia."

However, one of the major problems in Georgia's election processes is that Kemp "caved in" to Democrat candidate and activist Stacey Abrams, said Perdue.

"We totally invalidated with a consent decree all voter ID laws here in Georgia and consequently in absentee ballots, which was about a third of our election. We saw the tremendous illegal activity that happened there," said Perdue.

Kemp is preparing to sign a new election bill in Georgia that's being said to be one of the nation's toughest, but Perdue said it doesn't matter what the laws are if they're not enforced.



"That's the problem we have right now. This law doesn't go far enough," he said. "It didn't get rid of drop boxes, and it still allows for very broad use of absentee ballots."

Trump still has an impact in Georgia, said Perdue, who said he is confident that he's where he needs to be in the race.

"I'm very confident that based on what I'm seeing around the state and the change that people want to make that if they come out and vote, we're going to do just fine in this primary," said Perdue, noting that Trump is still very influential in his state.

"The number one goal here is to make sure Stacey Abrams and the liberal mob don't take the state of Georgia," said Perdue. "She seems very concerned about her popularity in Hollywood and it will be up to Georgia voters, of course, to decide who will be the governor."

