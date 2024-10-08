Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Trump Is Israel's Ally

Former President Donald Trump’s speech on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israel showed why he continues to be one of the country’s strongest supporters, Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Tuesday.

“President Trump did a great job yesterday on a very solemn occasion,” Kustoff told “American Agenda.” “President Trump had the tone of being very serious, very solemn, very respectful, and also very forceful that the United States won't tolerate this type of behavior against the Jewish people and against Israel. “

Kustoff contrasted Trump with the Biden administration which has shown a lack of leadership on Israel, including withholding aid to the country.

“They don't want retaliation for the for the attacks on Israel,” Kustoff said. “And that's all wrong. Israel knows best how to defend and protect its own people. And we've seen that certainly over the last several weeks with the attacks against Hamas and Hezbollah and Lebanon.

"We need to let Israel do what Israel needs to protect itself.”

Under President Trump, the U.S. Embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords were signed in 2020, Kustoff said.

“Nobody could have done that other than Donald Trump,” Kustoff said. “I think that the American people recognize that about President Trump. The Jewish people in the United States and the people of Israel recognize the accomplishments of President Trump during those four years."

