Calif. Assemblyman to Newsmax: Newsom Has Criminal-First Agenda

California Gov. Gavin Newsom "has a criminal-first agenda where they do as much as they can to protect the criminals, but they demonize a lot of the Californians here in this state that are demanding that we have safety in our community," says California Assemblymember David Tangipa.

"What America needs to see is that Gotham is unfolding right before their eyes here in the state of California," Tangipa said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"And is this what they want for the rest of the country? This was not escalated by [President] Donald Trump. He was elected to go in and to find these people. And one of the biggest things that I really, really despise is actually how we're conflating illegal immigrants with legal immigrants.

"I sponsored my mother's immigration. I made sure that she could say I'm a proud American when she wanted to, but that was by following the laws and paying the price. And this is what our country is returning back to. Prop 36 was a demand here in the state of California for safety. And still the governor refuses to fund it. This community defends burning – calls it mostly peaceful. And really, right now, why I think they're actually coming out mostly against some things that are happening is because this state is running out of money, and they can't pay for it like they could pay for it back in 2020 when we blew out the budget. This state can't afford it," he added.

Newsom earlier Monday said California would sue Trump to roll back the administration's National Guard deployment, saying the president trampled over the state's sovereignty.

U.S. officials said about 1,000 National Guard members were in the city under federal orders by midday Monday to respond to immigration protests. The full 2,000 members authorized by Trump were expected to be on the ground by the end of the day.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com