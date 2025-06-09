Rep. Owens to Newsmax: LA Protests Example of 'Why Democrats Lost'

Rep. Burgess Owens told Newsmax that poor leadership is one of the reasons protests have broken out in Los Angeles.

The Utah Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" on Monday that rioting in LA is symptomatic. "Well, this is why the Democrats lost the way they did and why they're going to lose the next term. What they're telling us is American people don't believe their lying eyes. We're done. We're done with this."

Owens said chaotic Democrat leadership took America backward. "We went through the four years of chaos, realizing what can happen if we give the power [to] the people who really don't care about the American people. So we're ready to move forward."

He said that since President Donald Trump took the oath of office for his second term, the change has been fast and worthwhile: "The upside about President Trump is the message and the trifecta we got. We have a message of hope, of optimism, of what we can do best, bringing jobs back to our country. Making sure we're safe."

According to Owens, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been a disaster.

"We see a very weak governor who does not care about the people," Owens said. "And we see a president here who says all American people, no matter what state they live in, will be protected by our enforcement. So it's going to be good to see this play out."

Owens said Americans want stability and predictability more than politics. "We want to get up every single day, go to work, go to our businesses, wherever it might be, and come home safely."

The rioting in Los Angeles really shouldn't be a surprise to anyone, Owens said.

"Well, it is LA. And the only surprise is they have not gotten the memo yet that those days of BLM riots are done with," he said. "The days of chaos, destruction are over with. We have a new sheriff in town."

